Man in custody after exchange of gunfire outside SEPTA Bus in Northeast Philadelphia, officials say

One person was arrested after a SEPTA bus was struck by gunfire in Northeast Philadelphia during an argument between two men Friday evening, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The Route 3 bus was near Frankford Avenue and Worrell Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood when it was hit by the gunfire, according to police.

SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia that two men got into an argument on the bus, then one of the men got out and fired shots at the bus. After a video review, SEPTA said they saw the first gunman shot, then the other man got off the bus and shot back.

No one on the bus was hit, and it's unknown how many people were on the bus at the time.

Police said earlier Friday that a suspect ran to a nearby creek.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.