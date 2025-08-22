Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after exchange of gunfire outside SEPTA Bus in Northeast Philadelphia, officials say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

One person was arrested after a SEPTA bus was struck by gunfire in Northeast Philadelphia during an argument between two men Friday evening, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The Route 3 bus was near Frankford Avenue and Worrell Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood when it was hit by the gunfire, according to police.

SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia that two men got into an argument on the bus, then one of the men got out and fired shots at the bus. After a video review, SEPTA said they saw the first gunman shot, then the other man got off the bus and shot back.

No one on the bus was hit, and it's unknown how many people were on the bus at the time.

Police said earlier Friday that a suspect ran to a nearby creek.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue