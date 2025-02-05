Watch CBS News
2-year-old shot in the finger in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, police say

By Joe Brandt

A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after he was shot in the finger Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of South 51st Street, near Regent Street, in the Kingsessing section of the city.

regent-street-shooting-philadelphia.jpg
Police investigate a shooting near Regent and South 51st streets in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department took the child to CHOP. He is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators are on the scene and have not yet located a weapon or made an arrest. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police said more updates would be provided as the investigation continues.

