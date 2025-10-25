Man killed, another man critical in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
One man died and another man was injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police said.
Police responded to the 400 block of W. Grange Avenue in the city's Olney neighborhood a little before 5 a.m., where they found two men, a 28-year-old and a 25-year-old.
"When police entered the residence, they went to the second floor of the house and saw two males shot," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Christopher Bradshaw.
The 28-year-old, who sustained gunshot wounds, was taken to Einstein Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at 5:02 a.m. at the scene. The 25-year-old hasn't been identified.
"It was a very chaotic scene," said Bradshaw.
Police talked to witnesses and believe it may have stemmed from a domestic argument.
Police said no arrests were made, and a weapon hasn't been recovered. They also said they have a name of a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit.
The investigation is ongoing.