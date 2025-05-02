1 woman dead, another woman injured after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

1 woman dead, another woman injured after being shot in North Philadelphia

1 woman dead, another woman injured after being shot in North Philadelphia

One woman is dead and another woman is injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of North Marshall Street around 9:21 p.m. and found two women.

Police said one woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. The other woman was also taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and is listed as critical.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia the woman who was killed was 24 years old and the woman in critical condition is 41 years old.

At this time, there is no motive and no arrests have been made. There is an active investigation with the Homicide Unit.

Pace said that they are looking for a male suspect who left the scene.

Police said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that would lead to an arrest and a conviction.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.