1 woman dead, another woman injured after being shot in North Philadelphia A double shooting in North Philly has left one woman dead and another critically injured. According to police, shots were fired into a home on the 2400 block of North Marshall Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. A 24-year-old woman was shot twice and killed. Police found a 41-year-old woman who was shot a block away. Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly ran from the scene.