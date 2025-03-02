Watch CBS News
1 person dead after being shot by security guard outside bar in North Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

One person died early Sunday morning after he was shot by a security guard outside a sports bar in North Philadelphia, police said. 

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun outside a bar on the 3400 block of North 2nd Street around 2:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just before 3 a.m., according to police. 

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was inside the bar before being kicked out by security, police said. The victim returned with a gun but was confronted by armed security and shot, police said. 

The homicide unit is investigating the incident, police said. 

