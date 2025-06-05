2 adults, 1 child dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mercer County, New Jersey, prosecutor says

An investigation is underway after a man shot his girlfriend and her daughter before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide in Mercer County, New Jersey, the Office of the Mercer County prosecutor said.

Hamilton police responded to a 911 call before 4 a.m. Thursday from a home on the 200 block of Henry Street, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said in the release.

A man, a woman and a 10-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene after police discovered all three with gunshot wounds.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating the incident.

