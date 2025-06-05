Watch CBS News
Local News

2 adults, 1 child dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mercer County, New Jersey, prosecutor says

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

An investigation is underway after a man shot his girlfriend and her daughter before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide in Mercer County, New Jersey, the Office of the Mercer County prosecutor said.

Hamilton police responded to a 911 call before 4 a.m. Thursday from a home on the 200 block of Henry Street, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said in the release.

A man, a woman and a 10-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene after police discovered all three with gunshot wounds.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.