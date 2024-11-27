At least 1 person shot on basketball court in North Philadelphia, police say
At least one person was shot on a basketball court in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, the Police Shooting Division told CBS News Philadelphia.
Authorities said the shooting happened after 3 p.m. near North 17th and West Wingohocking streets in the Logan neighborhood.
The condition of the person shot is unclear. The motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.
