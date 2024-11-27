Watch CBS News
At least 1 person shot on basketball court in North Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

At least one person was shot on a basketball court in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, the Police Shooting Division told CBS News Philadelphia.

Authorities said the shooting happened after 3 p.m. near North 17th and West Wingohocking streets in the Logan neighborhood.

The condition of the person shot is unclear. The motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

This a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

