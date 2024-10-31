Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, leaves man dead, 3 others injured, police say

Man dead, 3 others injured in shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, left a 22-year-old man dead and three others injured Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East 28th Street at about 12:35 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers found the 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. He was initially placed in critical condition and died due to his injuries.

A 34-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old were also shot, police said. The 34-year-old man was placed in critical condition, while the 21-year-old and 20-year-old were placed in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation. Police said more details will be released once they're available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.