Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, leaves man dead, woman and 9-year-old injured, police say

A 21-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, that wounded a 9-year-old girl on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of East 22nd Street at around 6:45 p.m., according to police.

A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were all struck by gunfire in the shooting.

Police said the 21-year-old man was initially placed in critical condition but died due to his injuries at the hospital. The 19-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were both placed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting is under investigation.