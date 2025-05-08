Watch CBS News
Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, leaves man dead, woman and 9-year-old injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 21-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, that wounded a 9-year-old girl on Thursday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 800 block of East 22nd Street at around 6:45 p.m., according to police. 

A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were all struck by gunfire in the shooting.

Police said the 21-year-old man was initially placed in critical condition but died due to his injuries at the hospital. The 19-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were both placed in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department. 

The shooting is under investigation.

