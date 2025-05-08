Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, leaves man dead, woman and 9-year-old injured, police say
A 21-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, that wounded a 9-year-old girl on Thursday night, police said.
The shooting happened on the 800 block of East 22nd Street at around 6:45 p.m., according to police.
A 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were all struck by gunfire in the shooting.
Police said the 21-year-old man was initially placed in critical condition but died due to his injuries at the hospital. The 19-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were both placed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.
The shooting is under investigation.