Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man dead: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man died after a shooting in the Dunlap part of West Philadelphia Saturday night.

Officials responded to 5100 Haverford Avenue and say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times through his body.

He was taken to a hospital where officials later pronounced him dead.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:49 PM

