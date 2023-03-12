Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man dead: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man died after a shooting in the Dunlap part of West Philadelphia Saturday night.
Officials responded to 5100 Haverford Avenue and say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times through his body.
He was taken to a hospital where officials later pronounced him dead.
Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
