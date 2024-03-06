Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after shooting on edge of Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was seriously injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia on the edge of Temple University's campus on Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on Oxford Street just off Broad Street at around 10 p.m. The university sent out an alert for the shooting through its notification system. 

Police said the man was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition. 

Authorities said they're searching for a man who had a shirt that said "security" on his back in connection with the shooting. 

