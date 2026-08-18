North Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened on the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the three people shot were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

Three people were critically injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

One person was placed in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.