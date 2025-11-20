Man and woman critically injured in shooting, Philadelphia police say

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were critically injured in a shooting Thursday night, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said the 20-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, while the 19-year-old man was struck in the arm and abdomen. They were both taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by a private vehicle.

Police got reports of a shooting at 21st and Jackson streets at around 8:30 p.m., according to Small. Officers arrived and found a shooting scene nearby at the 2100 block of South Norwood Street, which is just south of Snyder Avenue.

Investigators found 14 spent shell casings on the 2100 block of South Norwood Street, but Small said police weren't 100% sure that's where the two were struck by gunfire. Small said police didn't find any blood evidence at the scene.

"It's just unusual for two shooting victims that are both in critical condition not to leave any blood evidence behind," Small said.

Small said police haven't been able to talk to the man and woman about where they were shot because they're in surgery. He said once they're stabilized that police will be able to get more answers about what unfolded. The person who dropped them off at the hospital fled, Small said.

Police are currently looking into cameras on the 2100 block of South Norwood Street to see if the two were shot on the street. Small said there were no other reports of gunshots anywhere in the city at the time of the shooting.

No homes were struck by gunfire, according to Small.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

Editor's note: Philadelphia police initially said that both people who were shot were teens.