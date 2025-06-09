Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section on Monday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on Jericho Road at around 3:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive remains unclear at this time. 

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.