Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, police say

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on Jericho Road at around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said a man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive remains unclear at this time.

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.