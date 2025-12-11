14-year-old injured in apparent accidental shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

A 14-year-old boy was injured Thursday night in a shooting at a North Philly home that appears to be accidental, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 17th Street on the third-floor bedroom of the home.

The 14-year-old was shot in the stomach and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was placed in stable condition, according to Small.

Small said there were about 15 people, including teenagers and young adults, on the third floor handling a gun when it discharged and struck the 14-year-old in the abdomen. Another 14-year-old was allegedly handling the gun when it fired, and he fled the scene, according to Small.

Investigators at the scene found one spent shell casing and a trail of blood on the third floor of the home, Small said.

Small said the alleged shooter and the 14-year-old who was shot know each other. Police are currently interviewing people who were in the property and witnessed the shooting.

Small said police also found cameras on 17th Street that they plan to use in their investigation.