Shooting in Northeast Philadelphia leaves 33-year-old man dead, police say

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue at around 9:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:11 p.m., police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.