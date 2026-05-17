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Shooting in Northeast Philadelphia leaves 33-year-old man dead, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood Saturday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue at around 9:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:11 p.m., police said. 

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. 

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