Crime

Shooting in North Philly leaves man in critical condition

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10 a.m. at 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital.

Authorities say the nearby Alliance for Progress Charter School was placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police believe the victim was arguing with another man before the shooting. 

No one is in custody.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 12:21 PM

