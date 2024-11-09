Pennsylvania man fatally shoots friend during argument related to video game, district attorney says

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his friend during an argument related to a video game in Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday night.

According to the release from the DA, Holden Hoffsis, 21, of Phoenixville, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and other related charges in the death of Daniel Gray.

Schuylkill Township police responded to a home on Westhorpe Lane in Phoenixville before 3:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials said investigators determined that Hoffsis shot his friend, Gray, in the chest during an argument related to a video game.

Marijuana and drug packaging material was found in Hoffsis' room, officials said. Investigators also found a bag of suspected cocaine, according to the release.

"This case is another sad example of how the mix of drugs and guns leads to violence and death," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police also found a silver revolver. Hoffsis is being held without bail at the Chester County Prison.

"I am grateful for the assistance of the Chester County Detectives and the District Attorney's Office," said Schuylkill Township Police Chief William Fitzsimons. "Together we will get justice for the victim and his family."