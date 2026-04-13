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1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Excelcare rehab facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

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Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting inside the Excelcare rehabilitation facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The shooting was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the center on the 6800 block of Delilah Road.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said there's no ongoing threat to the public and that the shooting appears to have been an "isolated incident involving individuals known to one another."

The prosecutor's office and Harbor Township Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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