1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Excelcare rehab facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting inside the Excelcare rehabilitation facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The shooting was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the center on the 6800 block of Delilah Road.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said there's no ongoing threat to the public and that the shooting appears to have been an "isolated incident involving individuals known to one another."

The prosecutor's office and Harbor Township Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.