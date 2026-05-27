Chester, Pennsylvania, mayor speaks out on "heartbreaking" gun violence after 2 fatal shootings

The mayor of Chester, Pennsylvania, said recent acts of violence in the city are "heartbreaking" as police continue to search for suspects in two fatal shootings.

Mayor Stefan Roots said the shootings left two people dead and another fighting for their life.

"These acts of violence are heartbreaking and serve as another painful reminder of the ongoing challenges facing our community and the devastating consequences violence continues to have on individuals, families and neighborhoods," Roots said.

In one incident, Chester police were called to the 1100 block of South 9th Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot in the head.

Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. The other man is in critical condition.

In another incident on Tuesday morning, a Chester officer was attacked while responding to a reported domestic burglary.

Police also responded to another fatal shooting on Tuesday. Roots said the city is reeling.

"Very unfortunate that we would have three very serious incidents, one against a police officer, and then the others amongst themselves in the community, occur in such a short span. It has our heads spinning," Roots said.

Roots said the city is taking the incidents seriously.

"This is something we never rest on, we continue to work with our organizations, we continue to wrap our arms around the families," Roots said. "And we don't like when we have to do this, but it's part of the job and we have to do it, and we'll do it well."