Chester police officer hospitalized after confrontation with suspect, sources say

A Chester police officer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was assaulted by a suspect, law enforcement sources said.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News Philadelphia that the officer was responding to a call at Meadow Lane and West 9th Street in Chester when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer.

That officer was rushed to ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, with serious injuries, but sources told CBS News Philadelphia the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect was taken into custody.

Sources said it is possible the officer used a taser on the suspect. However, information from the District Attorney's Office states a taser may have been used on the officer.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Delaware County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case.