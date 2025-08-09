2 men injured during shooting outside an Airbnb in Center City Philadelphia, gunman quickly arrested

Gunman quickly arrested, 2 men injured during shooting outside an Airbnb in Center City Philadelphia

It was a scary scene in Center City as witnesses recorded cell phone video of a man holding a gun walking down the sidewalk.

Moments before, police said that the man started shooting into a door and outside an Airbnb.

"Six pops right in a row, no hesitation, no breaks," said one witness.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North 13th Street near Callowhill. Evidence markers covered the ground, and witnesses said they ducked for cover and ran into a nearby hotel.

"Looked out the window and saw the gentleman walking away," the witness said. "Our boys in blue were here on sight within two minutes... blocked off all the roads."

According to police, some kind of argument erupted between the shooter and two men as they were leaving a show at a nearby music venue. The argument then spilled onto 13th Street, where the men were staying at an Airbnb, and police said the gunman fired at least 11 shots.

"Police were then called to South 13th Street, where we found two victims, both were shot in the legs inside the property," said Capt. Shaun Butts, Philadelphia Police.

"It's just like scary," said Sarah Volz.

Volz was returning home as police blocked off the area and searched for evidence. She wasn't allowed inside her apartment.

"I literally just resigned my lease, but I feel like I need to be more careful now," Volz said.

Both shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police said the shooter was quickly arrested, and a handgun was recovered. He was also taken to the hospital for an injury that happened during the argument with the victims.

Detectives are still piecing together exactly what happened, and said the investigation is ongoing.