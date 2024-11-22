Man shot in the head after attempting to steal a car in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Suspect car thief shot in Northeast Philadelphia near the Frankford Transportation Center

Suspect car thief shot in Northeast Philadelphia near the Frankford Transportation Center

Suspect car thief shot in Northeast Philadelphia near the Frankford Transportation Center

An investigation is underway after a man shot another man who was attempting to steal his car while he was at an ATM in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded to Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street after 3 p.m. for a shooting. This is near SEPTA's Frankford Transit Center Station.

Authorities said a middle-aged man identified as John Doe was shot in the head. Police told CBS News Philadelphia that a man using the ATM left his car running, and another man jumped in to attempt to steal it.

The owner of the car, a licensed gun owner, shot into the car one time, hitting John Doe, according to police.

John Doe was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed as critical by doctors.

Authorities said SEPTA Police took the shooter into custody and there's no other impact on SEPTA service.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).