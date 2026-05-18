Bethlehem man dies from injuries days after shooting at Pennsylvania McDonald's, official says

An 18-year-old Bethlehem man who was shot at a McDonald's in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has died from his injuries days later, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Monday.

The shooting happened on Friday at around 9:15 p.m. at the McDonald's on Union Boulevard in Allentown. It also wounded another person, but the coroner's office didn't provide an update on that person's condition.

The coroner's office said that the 18-year-old died as a result of his gunshot injuries on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy will be completed to help determine the 18-year-old's cause of death, according to the coroner's office.

The Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.