Philadelphia man wanted for shooting man in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on Memorial Day, police say

Suspect wanted for shooting man in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on Memorial Day, police say

Suspect wanted for shooting man in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on Memorial Day, police say

Suspect wanted for shooting man in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on Memorial Day, police say

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted for shooting a 26-year-old man at Spencer Reid American Legion Post in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on Memorial Day, Lower Merion police said.

Lower Merion police said Andrew McCutchen, 35, shot a 26-year-old man at Spencer Reid American Legion Post on Monday just before 7 p.m. McCutchen is wanted on attempted homicide and other related offenses, according to police. He's considered armed and dangerous.

The 26-year-old man was struck by gunfire multiple times and placed in critical but stable condition, according to police. Authorities said the 26-year-old was "targeted and an "earlier disturbance" led to the shooting.

Police said Andrew McCutchen, 35, shot a 26-year-old man at Spencer Reid American Legion Post on Monday just before 7 p.m.

After McCutchen fled Legion Post with another man in a dark grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS, police said a man exited Legion Post and fired gunshots at McCutchen inside the car. It's unclear if McCutchen or the other man were struck by gunfire. Police said they're working to identify the man who fired shots outside Legion Post.

Police said McCutchen is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 220 pounds. He has a full black beard and medium hair in short braids or twists. McCutchen also has teardrop tattoos under his right eye and a dime-sized dark mark under his left eye, according to police.

McCutchen was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black soft-brimmed hat, white T-shirt, black athletic shorts, white socks and sneakers.

Police said the dark grey Chevrolet Trailblazer McCutchen fled in has a Pennsylvania registration of MMN-9443. The car also has a bumper sticker next to the license plate that reads "Rest Awhile For Miles," a tow hitch, Chevrolet branded mud flaps and a roof rack.

Authorities said the Trailblazer may also have bullet holes or broken windows on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with information about McCutchen's whereabouts or the Chevrolet Trailblazer to contact Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.