A man died after a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday night, said Philadelphia police.

Officials responded to the area of 59th and Callowhill streets after 9 p.m. for a shooting. They said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

The man was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made at this time.