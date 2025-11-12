Pennsylvania man shot after dog accidentally causes shotgun to go off, police say

A 53-year-old man was shot in Shillington, Pennsylvania, after his dog accidentally caused a shotgun he was cleaning to go off, police said.

CBS21 reported the shooting happened Tuesday night at around 11:15 p.m. on the 300 block of State Street in Shillington, Berks County.

The 53-year-old man was taken to Reading Hospital after the shooting, where he underwent surgery for his injuries, police told CBS21.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, it was unclear who the shooter was, according to CBS21.

CBS21 reported that investigators learned that the man had been cleaning his shotgun when he set it down on the bed. His dog then jumped on the bed, which caused to fire, striking him.