Shelter-in-place lifted in Downingtown, PA after hazmat incident
DOWNINGTOWN, PA (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, after authorities responded to a hazmat incident Wednesday.
According to Chester County dispatchers, chemicals mixed inside a warehouse in an industrial area at Boot Road near Skelp Level Road.
The shelter-in-place was lifted around 11:30 a.m.
There were no major injuries in the incident.
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what chemicals may be involved.
