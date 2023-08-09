Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place lifted in Downingtown, PA after hazmat incident

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chopper 3 over hazmat situation at industrial warehouse in Downingtown
Chopper 3 over hazmat situation at industrial warehouse in Downingtown 06:29

DOWNINGTOWN, PA (CBS) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, after authorities responded to a hazmat incident Wednesday.

According to Chester County dispatchers, chemicals mixed inside a warehouse in an industrial area at Boot Road near Skelp Level Road.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 11:30 a.m. 

There were no major injuries in the incident.

One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what chemicals may be involved. 

