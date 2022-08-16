Massive truck fire forces lane closures on New Jersey Turnpike in Hamilton Township, Mercer County

Truck fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike in Hamilton Township

Truck fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike in Hamilton Township

Truck fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon.

It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire.

All that's left is the shell of the trucks.

The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic.

Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.