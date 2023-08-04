Live at 1:30 p.m.: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to speak after Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's death

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a news conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. to offer reflections on the life of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. Oliver died Tuesday after she was hospitalized with an undisclosed issue Monday.

Oliver's funeral will take place Aug. 12, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark after two days of celebrating her life.

Murphy has 45 days after Oliver's death to appoint a new lieutenant governor for New Jersey.

Flags will fly at half-staff for the next month in remembrance of Oliver.

Murphy joined a prayer call with African American clergy Friday morning.

