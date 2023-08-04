Funeral details announced for New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

Gov. Murphy returns to NJ, will sign executive order to fly flags half staff for Shelia Oliver

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Gov. Phil Murphy's office announced the details of the funeral for Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died at the age of 71 earlier this week.

The funeral will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, after two days of celebrating Oliver's life.

Below is everything you need to know about the funeral. The governor's office said more details about the service will be announced over the next few days.

Thursday, Aug. 10.

The public is invited to pay their respect to Oliver in the New Jersey State House Rotunda, where she will lie in state, the governor's office said.

Oliver will be escorted and accompanied by a rotating Honor guard from the New Jersey State Police.

Friday, Aug. 11.

On Friday morning, Oliver will be escorted to the Essex County Historic Courthouse by the Honor Guard of New Jersey State Police.

The governor's office said members of the public are invited to pay their respects, where she will lie in state.

Saturday, Aug. 12.

Oliver will be taken to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Saturday morning. The service will be open to members of the public.

Following the service, the casket will be escorted by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police to her final resting place for a private ceremony.

Statements from Murphy and the Oliver family

"As we come together in shared mourning over the loss of our family member and friend Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, we will remember the legacy she leaves behind as a changemaker and trailblazer," Gov. Murphy said. "Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved, recognizing the profound impact she had on the millions of people who call New Jersey home."

"Sheila was not only a distinguished public servant, but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," the Oliver Family said. "She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her."