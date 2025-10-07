Sheetz and Wawa tied in new convenience store customer satisfaction ranking

It's the age-old question for Pennsylvanians: Sheetz or Wawa?

A new ranking from the American Customer Satisfaction Index does little to put the squabbling to rest. According to the study, neither Sheetz nor Wawa is on top. They're tied.

The ACSI's 2025 convenience store study found that Kwik Trip leads the industry with a customer satisfaction score of 84. Sheetz and Wawa aren't far behind, tied for second place with a score of 82.

While Kwik Trip jumped to the top of the list, Wawa's score remains unchanged from last year. Sheetz, meanwhile, has improved 4% year over year.

Regionally, Sheetz and Wawa are tied again in the Northeast. In the South, the ACSI says Wawa just outperforms Sheetz and Buc-ee's for highest satisfaction.

The ACSI says there's an 11-point gap between the highest and lowest rating, which should be a "wake-up call" for brands to rethink what drives loyalty.

"The brands rising to the top are doing more than just selling coffee and snacks. They're building communities inside their stores. As in-store sales outpace fuel and digital tools become table stakes, the brands that will win are those that double down on quality, innovation, and authentic connection," Forrest Morgeson, a Michigan State University professor and director of research emeritus at the ACSI, said in a press release.

Sheetz-Wawa rivalry

The Sheetz-Wawa debate divides Pennsylvania. The western half usually sides with Altoona-based Sheetz, while the eastern half picks Wawa, which is headquartered near Philadelphia.

Wawa operates more than 1,100 locations in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Alabama.

Sheetz celebrated the grand opening of its 800th store in Raleigh, North Carolina, in August. Sheetz currently operates stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina.

The ranking was based on more than 8,000 surveys. The ASCI said customers were chosen at random and emailed between October 2024 and September 2025 to participate.