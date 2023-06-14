"I just want my baby home": Family of missing 18-year-old asks for help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- She did not show up for her graduation. Authorities are asking for the public's help to find missing teenager Shalaya Porter.

The teen has been missing for eight days now. Her family says this is completely out of character and they are asking anyone and everyone to help bring her home.

"I love you baby, come home," mother Kaleia Porter said. "I miss you and we are going to get through this."

Porter doing everything in her power to find her 18-year-old daughter Shalaya.

Police say she was seen on June 5 on the 4600 block of Fairmont Avenue.

"We just don't know. That's the thing that's killing us the most. The why and the don't knows and things like that," aunt Felicia Hill said.

Family and friends have been handing out flyers trying to spread the word. They say she never made it to her own high school graduation at Motivation High School on the 5900 block of Baltimore Avenue.

"She was looking forward to graduating and looking forward to going to college and looking forward to living life and moving on to her next chapter," Hill said.

The family says she is 5'6, 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and has a nose piercing.

"This is completely out of character when it comes to her," Hill said. "She don't go this long without calling her mom or contacting her friends."

Shalaya's family says they are asking for help in any way possible.

"Help by prayer, help by calling us if you know anything," Hill said.

"I just want my baby home," Kaleia Porter said.

The family says she got accepted to Morgan State. They plan to continue searching for her and spreading the word.