Loved ones gather in Philadelphia to remember Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald 3 years after deadly shooting

It's been three years since Temple University Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty — a day that's tormented Sgt. Fitzgerald's wife, Marissa Fitzgerald, ever since.

"This day will forever haunt me and it will forever haunt our family. It was the day I had to tell our babies their father was not coming home," Marissa Fitzgerald said.

Marissa Fitzgerald fought through tears as she spoke in front of family, friends and community members who gathered to honor her husband at the FOP Lodge in Northeast Philadelphia. Attendees held candles to honor him and keep his legacy alive.

Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 18, 2023, as he chased a suspect.

"This is the kind of thing that Chris deserves. He sacrificed himself for justice and for our community," Andrew Lanetti, the president of Temple University Police Association, said.

"It kinda chokes me up because you see the impact he left on a lot of people," Jeffrey McKee, Fitzgerald's partner and organizer of the vigil, said.

McKee said Fitzgerald was a dedicated police officer who loved his community, wanted to make a difference and had a sense of humor.

"He could make you laugh at any point. It would be the most serious of moments and he would crack a joke to lighten the mood there," McKee said.

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University's police chief and vice president for public safety, had a message for Fitzgerald's fellow officers.

"You continue to serve with courage and integrity that honors Chris in the most meaning way possible," she said.