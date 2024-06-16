Person of interest sought in connection with sexual assault of a child inside Delaware YMCA bathhouse

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- New Castle County Division of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of a person of interest or information that leads to an arrest regarding the sexual assault of a child at a YMCA in Delaware.

New Castle County police received a report on Thursday that a child less than 12 years old was sexually assaulted in a bathhouse at the YMCA campsite on Chestnut Street and Darley Road.

Authorities are describing the man captured on surveillance in the photo below as a person of interest in connection with the sexual assault.

New Castle County Division of Police

That same man was also seen on camera wearing all black in the surveillance photo shown below. New Castle County police are now also working to identify the second man shown in the photo below, who they believe possibly witnessed the incident.

Person of interest (left) and possible witness (right) New Castle County Division of Police

If you recognize either of these men or witnessed the assault, you're asked to contact adam.holubinka@newcastlede.gov or rodney.stearne@newcastlede.gov or call 302-395-8110.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.