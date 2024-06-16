Watch CBS News
Person of interest sought in connection with sexual assault of a child inside Delaware YMCA bathhouse

By Jessica MacAulay

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- New Castle County Division of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of a person of interest or information that leads to an arrest regarding the sexual assault of a child at a YMCA in Delaware.

New Castle County police received a report on Thursday that a child less than 12 years old was sexually assaulted in a bathhouse at the YMCA campsite on Chestnut Street and Darley Road.

Authorities are describing the man captured on surveillance in the photo below as a person of interest in connection with the sexual assault.

Man sought after allegedly sexual assaulting child inside Delaware YMCA bathhouse
New Castle County Division of Police

That same man was also seen on camera wearing all black in the surveillance photo shown below. New Castle County police are now also working to identify the second man shown in the photo below, who they believe possibly witnessed the incident.

person-of-interest-sought-in-connection-with-sexual-assault-of-a-child-inside-delaware-ymca-bathhouse.jpg
Person of interest (left) and possible witness (right) New Castle County Division of Police  

If you recognize either of these men or witnessed the assault, you're asked to contact adam.holubinka@newcastlede.gov or rodney.stearne@newcastlede.gov or call 302-395-8110.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 9:31 PM EDT

