Several cars struck, damaged in West Philadelphia during police chase of stolen roofing truck

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Several cars were struck and damaged in West Philadelphia during a police chase on Friday. Chopper 3 was over the chaotic scene on 56th and Chestnut Streets. 

The incident began around 10:45 a.m. Roofers were working in the area of 52nd and Chancellor Streets when their black roofing pickup truck was stolen. 

CBS3 learned the vehicle keys had been left inside the truck. 

The incident turned into a police chase through West Philadelphia before ending on 56th and Chestnut Streets. Several cars were hit while traveling through the area. 

You can see debris scattered all over the street. There have been no reports of injuries. 

Police say no one was found inside the pickup truck. The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on September 23, 2022 / 12:02 PM

