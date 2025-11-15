Serial burglar wanted in at least 7 Southwest Philadelphia break-ins, police said

Police are looking for a man believed to be behind a series of break-ins across Southwest Philadelphia dating back to late September, authorities said.

The first break-in was reported Sept. 27, where the suspect entered a home through a front window on the 800 block of South Alden Street around 3:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said in a news release Friday. Police say the suspect stole electronics and clothing.

Surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a series of home burglaries in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that occurred between September and November of 2025. Philadelphia Police Department

On Oct. 14, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., the suspect entered a home on the 900 block of South Conestoga Street and stole a wallet and other items valued at $1,700, police said. The next morning, the suspect entered another home around 4:40 a.m. on the same block and took $100 worth of food. Police say the suspect possibly used a key to enter the home he stole the day before.

On Oct. 17, the suspect entered a home on the 5700 block of Beaumont Street between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. through a front window and made off with $3,000 worth of items.

On Oct. 20 at 5:21 a.m., an intruder entered a home on the 5200 block of Webster Street through a basement window and stole $1,450 worth of items, including the victim's wallet.

On Nov. 7. just after 3 a.m., the suspect broke into a home on the 5700 block of Beaumont Street through the back door and stole a black MacBook Air before triggering the alarm while leaving through the front door. Later that same morning, at 5:44 a.m., police say residents on the 5200 block of Webster Street awoke to their dog barking and saw the suspect running out their backdoor. He entered through a basement window and stole a brown leather backpack containing bank cards, IDs and personal items wroth $800.

The suspect has been described as a Black male with a medium build, light complexion and chin length dreadlocks, police said. He was wearing a light skull cap, a light-colored pullover hoodie with a logo on the front, and was carrying a large backpack.

Southwest Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call their office at 215-686-3183.