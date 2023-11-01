Watch CBS News
SEPTA will not accept tokens starting Jan. 1, 2024

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM) 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is not going to accept tokens for payment starting in 2024.

The transit authority stopped selling tokens in 2018, but still accepted them as fares for buses and trolleys.

If you're still holding onto SEPTA tokens and not planning on turning them into jewelry (or maybe a poker chip? or drink coaster?) you'd better use them before the end of 2023.

You can also add your SEPTA tokens to your SEPTA Key card at a fare kiosk. Tokens are worth $2 each and can be used to load a fare pass to your Key card, or add funds to your Travel Wallet.

You can visit SEPTAKey.org to find out more about the card works.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 12:04 PM EDT

