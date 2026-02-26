PPA to start ticketing illegally parked drivers through AI-powered SEPTA trolley cameras in Philadelphia

Last year, the Philadelphia Parking Authority started ticketing vehicles blocking bus and trolley routes through AI-powered cameras on SEPTA buses. Now, the same technology is coming to SEPTA trolleys.

The PPA announced Thursday that SEPTA trolleys on multiple lines will be equipped with automated enforcement cameras to identify vehicles illegally blocking trolley lanes and stopping zones.

The warning period begins on March 2, and cameras will be on 30 trolleys on the T1 through T5 lines, along with the G1 route. The tickets will begin to be enforced with $51 fines on April 1. Before issuing a ticket, the violations are reviewed by PPA enforcement officers.

Philadelphia Parking Authority

The program aims to improve safety and alleviate congestion by enforcing violations for blocking bus lanes, bus stops and trolley zones, according to the PPA.

"SEPTA is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Parking Authority on this initiative, which is delivering real improvements for our riders," SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement. "Illegally parked vehicles obstructing transit cause delays and slow service and create unnecessary dangers to riders and pedestrians. We have already seen better performance and reliability on bus routes where cameras are in use, and we look forward to seeing the same on trolleys."

The camera system comes from Hayden AI. According to the PPA, the cameras have already been placed on 152 SEPTA buses across the city to enforce the parking violations.

The PPA says Philadelphia will be the first city to implement the camera enforcement on trolleys. New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and other major cities in the United States also use the AI camera technology on buses.

"This is a joint PPA/SEPTA initiative that directly supports the City's Vision Zero goals and aligns with the PPA's mission to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life for all Philadelphians," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said in a statement.