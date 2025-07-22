Fire on SEPTA train at Paoli Station in Chester County, Pennsylvania, placed under control

A SEPTA employee is being treated for smoke inhalation after a Regional Rail train caught on fire at Paoli Station in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night.

SEPTA said the fire started at around 11 p.m. in the rear car of the train at Paoli Station. It was placed under control at around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Chester County dispatcher.

No passengers were on board during the time of the fire; only the crew was present.

The crew evacuated the train, but one of the members was taken to Paoli Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured, according to SEPTA.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.