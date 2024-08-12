SEPTA's ticketing system is down. Here's what you need to know to ride.

New Hanover Community Park hockey rink to reopen after renovations | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA said a technical difficulty is impacting new ticket sales and card reloads on Monday.

SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia it's investigating an issue that has prevented customers from buying new tickets and reloading their SEPTA cards since around 5 a.m. Monday. This is affecting in-person sales at kiosks, on-board Regional Rail and on the website.

However, if you plan to take the subway, bus, or trolly, you can still use credit cards or Apple/Google Pay at the turnstiles, SEPTA said.

According to SEPTA, customers already in possession of a ticket or with funds loaded on their SEPTA Key aren't affected. The validators at turnstiles and on SEPTA buses and trolleys are still functioning.

The transit company asks anyone trying to buy a new ticket or load funds onto a SEPTA Key to go to the cashier, bus operator, or Regional Rail conductor so SEPTA can keep tabs on the number of trips and lost revenue during this outage.

No one will be turned away, SEPTA said.

According to SEPTA, the cause of this issue is unknown, but the company is working with the key vendor, Conduit, to fix it.