Man stabbed on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed multiple times on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the man was stabbed at 2nd Street Station while riding the subway around 9:45 p.m.

The man was stabbed in the neck and side, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. Police said the stabbing happened after an argument at Spring Garden Station.

No arrests have been made.