Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in Old City

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Stabbing on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line leaves man injured, police say
Stabbing on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line leaves man injured, police say 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed multiple times on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said. 

Police said the man was stabbed at 2nd Street Station while riding the subway around 9:45 p.m. 

The man was stabbed in the neck and side, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. Police said the stabbing happened after an argument at Spring Garden Station.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 10:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.