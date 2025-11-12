Regional Rail disruptions continue in Philadelphia area with several SEPTA trains canceled again Thursday, Friday

Some SEPTA Regional Rail trains will be canceled again on Thursday and Friday as the Philadelphia-based transit agency works to inspect hundreds of railcars to comply with a federal order.

The same trains that were canceled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines will not run on Thursday and Friday.

Those trains are:

the 9411, 412, 425, 802, 809 and 814 trains in the peak morning hours on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West lines, and

the 9426, 9435, 436, 449, 9450, 9459, 460, 473, 821, 826, 833, 838, 845, 850, 857 and 862 on those lines later in the day.

SEPTA said earlier this week that passengers can also expect crowded conditions and skipped stations.

The disruptions come as SEPTA is inspecting all of its Silverliner IV railcars, which make up part of the Regional Rail fleet. The Federal Railroad Administration ordered SEPTA to inspect all of the railcars following five fires on the model since February. Federal officials initially gave SEPTA until Oct. 31 to complete the inspections, but that deadline was extended until Friday. SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said at the end of October that the transit authority expects to finish the inspections by the Nov. 14 deadline.

SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer previously said that customers should expect service disruptions on Regional Rail through the end of the calendar year, but service will improve as more railcars are sent back into service.

SEPTA is asking all riders to check its app for the most up-to-date information.