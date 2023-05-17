2 injured in SEPTA bus shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on board a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened near North 21st and West Diamond Streets on Wednesday.

SEPTA police say at least two people were injured.

Police are investigating a shooting on a @SEPTA bus at N 21st and W Diamond in North Philly. Septa confirms 2 injuries. One person shot in the leg another was grazed by a bullet. Police are working to pull surveillance video. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ED6tr3oGjT — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) May 17, 2023

One of the victims was shot in the leg and another victim suffered a graze wound to the leg.

No word on what sparked the incident and no arrests have been made.

