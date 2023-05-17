2 injured in SEPTA bus shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on board a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened near North 21st and West Diamond Streets on Wednesday.
SEPTA police say at least two people were injured.
One of the victims was shot in the leg and another victim suffered a graze wound to the leg.
No word on what sparked the incident and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story.
