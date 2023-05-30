Man in ski mask shoots rider on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a Center City SEPTA subway platform.

Police are now searching for the shooter in the incident, who they say was wearing a ski mask.

The shooting comes a week after a Roxborough High School student was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus by a shooter police say was also wearing a mask, which is banned on all SEPTA transit.

Police are searching for suspects in both shootings.

The most recent incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday on the westboudn platform of the Market-Frankford Line at 15th and Market Streets in Philadelphia.

By the time police arrived, the shooter was nowhere in sight.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Witnesses said there were quite a few kids behaving recklessly on the platform at the time of the shooting.

"Probably about 20-25 kids," the witness said. "They all were hating on each other, they were arguing, then a girl wanted to throw hands with a guy, and they had to scare a lot of the young women, and then they pulled out a gun and shot a man."

As a direct result of last week's shooting as well as other recent violent incidents, in which people obscured their faces, SEPTA officials announced that it will be enforcing a no mask policy on the transit system.

"Those face masks are prohibited on SEPTA property," SEPTA police chief Charles Lawson said following last week's shooting. "You come on SEPTA property wearing your shiesty, you will be engaged by police. ... You got two choices, remove it, or we escort you off property."

Again, the suspect in this most recent shooting was wearing a mask.