Person stabbed on Market-Frankford Line: SEPTA police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at SEPTA's Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford Line. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.
SEPTA says trains are bypassing the station in both directions.
Police have not provided a description of the victim.
A man has been arrested. No further information has been released.
