Person stabbed on Market-Frankford Line: SEPTA police

Chopper 3 over stabbing investigation at SEPTA's Allegheny Station

Chopper 3 over stabbing investigation at SEPTA's Allegheny Station

Chopper 3 over stabbing investigation at SEPTA's Allegheny Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at SEPTA's Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford Line. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.

SEPTA says trains are bypassing the station in both directions.

Police have not provided a description of the victim.

A man has been arrested. No further information has been released.