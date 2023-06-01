New video shows group of teens attack passengers on SEPTA bus; 2 shot

New video released of SEPTA shooting in North Philadelphia

New video released of SEPTA shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows the moments a group of teenagers hopped onto a SEPTA bus and attacked a number of passengers.

Police said the incident happened just before noon on May 17 on a Route 33 bus at the North 20th and Diamond Streets stop in North Philadelphia.

One of the suspects hit a passenger with a gun and the gun went off, police said. Two 18-year-olds were struck by the gunfire and are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

If you recognize the suspect in the video, you are asked to call Philadelphia police.