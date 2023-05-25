1 dead after shooting on SEPTA bus in Germantown: police

Digital Brief: May 24, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A John Doe was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Germantown section Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities believe the male killed was in his late teens or early 20s.

The shooting happened on the Route 23 bus on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue just before 11 p.m., according to police.

The male was shot twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center, authorities said.

Police said the shooter was on the bus and fled when the driver opened the vehicle's doors.