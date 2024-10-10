Suspect wanted in connection with North Philadelphia shooting on SEPTA bus that injured teen

17-year-old critical after shooting on SEPTA bus; police chase suspect in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on a SEPTA bus in North Philly last week that critically injured a 17-year-old.

The shooting happened on a Route 60 SEPTA bus on Allegheny Avenue near 3rd and 4th streets in North Philadelphia last Friday, Oct. 4.

Police said the suspect boarded the bus at Frankford and Allegheny avenues at 6 p.m. before the shooting. He was last seen wearing green and black Balenciaga sneakers and a Supreme hooded sweatshirt.

Philadelphia Police

About 30 people were on the bus at the time of the shooting, according to police. Authorities believe the 17-year-old shooting victim was targeted because he was shot in the back of the bus at close range.

The 17-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

Earlier this week, another shooting on a SEPTA bus wounded three women in West Philadelphia.

Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in that shooting.